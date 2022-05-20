REET 2022 Last Date to Register Not Today, Deadline Extended Yet Again

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had earlier announced that it will conclude the application process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today, May 20, however, the application deadline has once again been extended. Now, candidates can apply till May 23 for the teacher recruitment exam.

The last date of application was earlier set for May 18 but later deferred to May 20 by RBSE which now has been extended again. Candidates who has submitted their application fee challan but have not completed their registration may do it online by today at reetbser2022.in before midnight.

The two-day window for making corrections to the REET 2022 application form will now be opened on May 23. In case of errors in personal and academic details, applicants may log into their account on the REET 2022 registration portal and make amendments before midnight of May 25. REET 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24 for both level 1 and 2. The admit cards will be made available to the candidates online on July 14.

REET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to RBSE REET 2022 official portal

Step 2: Click on Apply Online button available on the homepage

Step 3: Create a new registration by submitting the required personal and contact details

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee before finally submitting the form

Step 6: Save the acknowledgement

REET 2022: Application fees

Candidates opting for either paper 1 or 2 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Those who are willing to opt for both papers will have to pay Rs 750.Candidates who had registered for REET 2021 need not pay any registration fee if they want to appear this year.

REET 2022: Exam Pattern

REET 2022 comprises two papers — paper 1 and paper II. Each featuring 150 questions carrying 1 mark. The paper does have negative marking, unlike other such exams. Candidates aiming to get teaching jobs for classes 1 to 5 need to clear Paper I of REET. It is divided into five sections- child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, and environmental studies.

To be eligible for government teaching jobs for classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan, a candidate must clear paper 2 of REET 2022. It consists of sections on child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science, and social studies. From the last two sections of paper II, candidates have to pick one, depending on their specialisation and choice.

