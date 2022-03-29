REET 2022 Notification Soon: Rajasthan Education Minister

The Rajasthan Board will soon release the notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers 2022. On Monday, the education minister of the state, BD Kalla held a meeting with other officials to discuss the matter of REET 2022. He took several important decisions regarding the eligibility test including the date of conducting the test.

Taking to his Twitter, he shared glimpses of his meeting by informing everyone that the REET 2022 notification will be released soon by the board. He also added that the test will be conducted in a clean and hassle-free manner. “Today, an important meeting was held in the Secretariat regarding the release and event of REET 2022. The release for REET 2022 exam will be issued by the department soon. The REET exam will be conducted neatly," he tweeted. (sic)

According to reports, Minister Kalla has directed the officials to conduct the examination at the district headquarters and in government institutions. The report also states that he has also asked the examination body to increase the number of shifts, in case of a high number of candidates.

At the same time, the education minister has also said that the syllabus of the teacher recruitment examination, which will be held after REET 2022, has been decided upon. The syllabus will be shared with the candidates in some days so that they get enough time for preparation.

Pawan Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, has said the department is all set to organise REET 2022. He said that the exam will be conducted by the District Examination Steering Committee under the chairmanship of the collector.

The recruitment process for the REET 2021, level-1 is still under process. The board is doing recruits for more than 15,000 posts. In the midst of it, the education board is all set to organise REET 2022 tentatively on July 23 and July 24 this year. Through REET 2021 and REET 2022, the board is planning to recruit more than 60,000 teachers for various posts.

Last year, as many as five people were arrested after they were allegedly found wearing slippers fitted with Bluetooth devices connected to a SIM card during the exam. The police also arrested several other dummy candidates across different districts. A total of 13 personnel were suspended, including 10 teachers, one lecturer, for alleged negligence during the REET 2021. Meanwhile, 13 employees of the education department was found suspicious and were suspended after an FIR was registered against them.

