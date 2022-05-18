REET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 20

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. As per the official notification by RBSE the registration date has been extended till May 20. The application process had began on April 18 and earlier was open till May 18. Interested candidates can apply from the official website at reetbser2022.in.

Meanwhile, the correction window for REET 2022 will open on May 23 and will close on May 25. Candidates must note that REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. The admit card for exam will be issued from July 14 at 4 pm onwards, claims the official notification.

This move come after the result of the REET 2021 Level 2 examination had to be cancelled amidst allegations of large-scale irregularities. Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that past students will be allowed to register for REET 2022 without any fee. Additionally the vacancy posts for the REET exams were also increased from 32,000 to 62,000.

The exam timing for paper 1 will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Previously, REET was valid for up to three years only, but validity has recently been extended to a lifetime. Besides, there is no upper age limit. Those who clear the paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 across government schools in Rajasthan whereas those who clear paper two will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

REET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: For level 1: A candidate must have passed senior secondary or its equivalent with a minimum 50 percent mark or must have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates with a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BE.Ed) are also eligible to apply. Candidates in the final year of their course can also apply.

For level 2: The candidate must have a Bachelor in Education (BEd) degree along with graduation or post-graduation with at least 50 per cent marks.

Age: There is no age limit.

REET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE REET

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

REET 2022: Application fees

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. Meanwhile, candidates who had registered for REET 2021 will not have to pay any registration fee if they want to appear this year.

