REET 2022 Result Declared: Know How to Check Scores, Qualifying Marks

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Ajmer has announced the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 results today, September 30. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at reetbser2022.in, by keying in their roll numbers.

This year, around 16 lakh candidates took the exam making it the highest number of applicants to have appeared for REET, in the last few years. RBSE had conducted REET 2022 on July 23 and 24 in two shifts — the first one from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The answer keys were released on August 18.

REET Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1. Applicants are advised to visit the official site of REET

Step 2. Following step-2 click on the REET result link 2022 tab available on the home page (Once declared)

Step 3. Enter the login details

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

After downloading the results, candidates must cross check all the details on it and report to RBSE at the earliest. Candidates must check the spelling of their name, date of birth, category, roll number, registration number, qualifying status, subject wise marks, and total marks on their result. The marking scheme of the exam includes one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking.

REET Result 2022: Qualifying Marks

The cut off will be released category wise for general, OBC, SC, ST, PwD, candidates. Apart from the REET cut off marks, candidates also have to obtain the the qualifying marks given below:

General — 60%

OBC — 55%

SC — 55%

ST — 36%

Women and ex-servicemen — 50%

Physical disabled — 40%

Saharia Janjati — 36%

For the 46,500 level 1 and 2 openings, more than 16 lakh individuals applied through REET this year. It is a teacher recruitment exam for primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

