The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the admit card for the REET 2023 to be held for the recruitment of 48000 posts of level 1 and 2 teachers in the state. Candidates who registered for the exam can access the admit card on the official websites recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Through the recruitment process, 48000 posts of third-grade teachers will be filled in the state. Out of which 21,000 posts are of level 1 and 27000 posts of level 2. REET paper 1 will be conducted for the selection of teachers for the primary level or classes 1 to 5. While paper 2 will be conducted for the selection of teachers for secondary-level teachers recruitment or class 6 to 8.

The exam will be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, and 28, and March 1. The exam will be held in two shifts on these dates. In which the first shift will start at 9:30 am. While the second shift paper will be from 3 pm.

REET 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB REET

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admit card link and click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download and save the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for further use

REET 2023 will be held for 300 marks. A total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be there on the question paper. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will also be negative markings. For each incorrect answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted.

Last year, as many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This was the highest number of applicants appearing for the REET, in the last few years. Candidates will be deemed REET eligible if their marks are equal to or higher than the cutoff scores. General category candidates need to score 60 per cent to qualify for the exam. The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and July 24 in two shifts.

