REET 2023: Registration Process for 48000 Posts Begins, Know Steps to Apply

The registration process for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2023 has begun for 48,000 teacher posts. The process has been started today, December 21, by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Candidates can apply until January 19, through the official website of recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, candidates have to apply for REET level 1 and level 2 separately. The competitive exam will take place in different phases from February 25 to February 28, 2023. Through this drive, recruitment will be done for the posts of primary teacher and upper primary teacher.

REET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must hold graduation, postgraduation, or B.ED degrees with 50 per cent aggregate. Apart from this, candidates having 45 per cent marks in graduation and 1-year B.Ed as per the norms of the National Council of Teacher Education may also be eligible. Applicants with a 50 per cent score in senior secondary education and a four-year BElEd or 4-year BA, BScEd, or BA Ed can also apply for the REET vacancy. The information notification will be available soon on the official website.

REET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1. To apply, first go to the official website i.e. recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: The application link for the post of teacher will be given here. Click on it.

Step 3: In the next step go to the registration tab and complete the registration.

Step 4: Now log in and apply for the desired post.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the documents and submit the fees.

Step 6: Now submit the form and take out a print for future reference.

REET Paper 1 will be conducted for the selection of teachers for primary level or classes 1 to 5. While paper 2 will be conducted for the selection of teachers for secondary level teachers recruitment or class 6 to 8.

Last year, as many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This was the highest number of applicants appearing for the REET, in the last few years. Candidates will be deemed REET eligible if their marks are equal to or higher than the cutoff scores. General category candidates need to score 60 per cent to qualify the exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here