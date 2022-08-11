REET 2023 Syllabus Out, Check Pattern for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has issued the syllabus for the teacher recruitment exam 2023. As per the official notice, the teacher recruitment exam is scheduled for the month of January next year. The recruitment drive will aim to fill a total of 46,500 posts.

Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla wrote on Twitter, “The detailed syllabus of the Teacher Direct Recruitment Competitive Examination has been released. The above-detailed syllabus has been uploaded to the departmental website.”

अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का विस्तृत सिलेबस जारी कर दिया गया है।

विभागीय वेबसाइट पर उक्त विस्तृत सिलेबस को अपलोड कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/ezTFy21RbU — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) August 10, 2022

The Education Department released a point-by-point syllabus at the start of this year. However, the syllabus was changed twice afterward. As a result, the pattern and syllabus for teacher recruitment were drastically altered.

REET syllabus

According to the new syllabus, the exam will be 300 marks. A total of 150 multiple choice questions will be there on the question paper. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes. There will also be negative markings. For each incorrect answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted.

The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and July 24 in two shifts. More than 16 lakh candidates appeared in it. Recently the question booklet for all shifts and papers was released by the education board. Candidates who took the exam can access the question paper via the official website.

Meanwhile, the REET answer key is expected to be shared soon. Candidates are recommended to take a printout of the question paper so that they can refer to it when the answer key is released.

REET is for candidates who want to work as teachers in Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8 in schools affiliated with the Government of Rajasthan’s Education Department.

The board had recently released the question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper at the official website – reetbser2022.in. BSER is expected to release the REET 2022 answer key soon. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the question paper as they can refer to it when their answer key is released to get the probable scores.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here