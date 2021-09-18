REET Admit Card Released: Steps to Download, Important Instructions

After being postponed several times, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) will now be held on September 26. The admit card for the same has also been released, students can download their REET hall ticket from official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com. Over 11 lakh candidates who had registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards. It is important to bring the REET admit card to the exam hall. This year, the exam will be held for 31000 posts.

Candidates need to ensure that the admit card is error-free. After downloading the admit card, they need to check the details including names, personal details, subjects opted by the name and ensure that they are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancies, one should immediately contact the concerned authority.

REET 2021 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.reetbser21.com

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

REET 2021: Important Guidelines

The exam consists of two papers — while the first paper is for those candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and, the second paper is for those who are interested in teaching classes 6 to 8.

Watches, chains, rings, ear tops, lockets or any other type of jewellery, purses, handbags, diaries will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates should also not bring electronic devices including mobile, bluetooth, calculator, as per the instructions

REET 2021: Exam Pattern

REET 2021 would be conducted in two levels - one is primary teachers for classes 1 to 5 and another is secondary teachers for 6 to 8. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20, however, it was postponed in view of the Covid situation.

Those who clear REET will be eligible for teaching positions across the state board schools. As many as 3000 vacancies are expected to be filled through REET 2021. The validity of the certificate of REET is up to three years. Earlier, it was up to seven years.

