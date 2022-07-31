REET Answer Key For 15 Lakh Students: How to Calculate Marks Ahead of Results

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthsan (BSER) will shortly release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) answer key 2022. Interested candidates can scroll down to know how to calculate marks based on the answer key. The REET answer key will be available for download as it becomes available, therefore candidates should keep an eye on the official website reetbser2022.in.

As per the notification, answer keys will be issued separately for Level 1 and Level 2. Once the answer key is out, BSER opens a window for objections after the publication of the provisional response keys. The REET 2022 answer key will be issued by the Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan (BSER) online.

REET 2022 answer key: How to Calculate Scores?

Step 1. Visit the official website and download the PDF to measure the scores for REET 2022.

Step 2. Note separately in the notebook the number of correct and incorrect answers.

Step 3. Add the number of correct and incorrect responses according to the REET answer key.

Step 4. For the calculation of final scores, use the marking scheme and formula given. Marking scheme: +1 mark for each correct answer

REET 2022 Total Score = (Number of correct answer x 1 mark)

REET 2022: How to download answer key?

Step 1: Go to official website reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the REET 2022 answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your credentials, if required

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 answer key link

Step 5: Download the REET answer key 2022 and take a printout for future use.

REET is a teacher recruitment exam for primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

The two-level, two-shift REET 2022 took place on July 23 and 24, 2022. The first shift lasted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift lasted from 3 pm to 5 pm. For the 46,500 Level 1 and Level 2 openings, more than 15 lakh individuals applied through REET.

