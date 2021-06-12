REET Exam 2021 Postponed Again; Know Details Here

The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) has been postponed for the second time due to the prevailing situation in the Covid-19 second wave. The RTET 2021 test was supposed to be held on June 20, however, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The revised exam date have not been announced and are expected shortly.

The exam was originally scheduled for April 25, however, it was postponed as the applications of the candidates from the economically weaker section quota were not processed, and the exam was rescheduled to June 20. The vacancies for 31 thousand teacher posts will be filled through this examination.

The application process for the EWS quota has not begun yet and is expected to start soon. Candidates may also be eligible for an application fee waiver or reduction in the application fee. For male candidates, the upper age limit has been relaxed by 5 years, while for female candidates, the maximum age restriction relaxed by 10 years.

New examination date is scheduled to be issued after the application process for EWS quota is completed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here