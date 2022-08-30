REET Final Answer key, Result Likely Today: How to Download Score Card, Pass Percentage

The exam conducting body, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Ajmer is all set to announce both the REET final answer key and results of the exam on August 30 on the official website, reetbser2022.in. Applicants who have appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) will check and download their results from the official website, by keying in their roll numbers and other details.

This year as many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This was the highest number of applicants appearing for the REET, in the last few years. Candidates who registered for the REET 2022 are anxiously awaiting the release of their results. Here are some simple procedures for checking students’ scores after they are announced.

REET Result 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1. Applicants are advised to visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

Step 2. Following step-2 click on the REET result link 2022 tab available on the home page (Once declared)

Step 3. Enter the login details

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. After that, you will be your result on the screen

Step 6. Cross-check details and result

Step 7. Download it

Step 8. Take a printout of it for future reference.

REET 2022: Category-wise Cut-Off

Candidates shall be deemed REET eligible if their marks are equal to or higher than the cutoff scores. According to the REET exam structure, there will be two levels of the test, level I and level II, each with 150 points.

Category Qualifying Cut-off General 60% OBC 55% SC 55% ST 36% Women and Ex-Servicemen 50% Physical Disabled 40% Saharia Janjati 36%

To prevent cheating, the exam checking body was restored to measures like cutting sleeves and removing dupattas of the students. According to the reports, salwar buttons were cut, and the sari pin was removed. Students were also asked to remove bandages from their wounds. In the city’s Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, and Kishanlal Garg School, the dupattas of women and girls were removed and kept with the exam conducting authorities. REET 2022 candidates were also asked to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They also had to remove their slippers and shoes.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here