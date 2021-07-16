IBPS RRB Recruitment Exams to be Held in 13 Local Languages

The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) exam for recruitment of office assistants will be held in 13 regional languages including Hindi and English. “With a view to provide a level playing field to the local youths for availing employment opportunities, the Government in 2019 decided that for recruitment of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I in RRBs, examination will be held in 13 regional languages including Konakani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English," the Finance Ministry stated in an official statement.

RRBs or Regional Rural Banks aimed at serving people in rural areas of the country. Considering these government-owned banks often cater to local needs, knowing the regional language will be a plus and offer an opportunity to local youth to join the workforce.

This came after reports surfaced the Nirmala Sitharaman in 2019 had said the IBPS exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre of all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be held in local languages. So far the exams have been conducted only in two languages, that is, English and Hindi. The Finance Ministry, however, clarified that this will be applicable only for RRB recruitments while for other banks, the mode of recruitment will remain unchanged for now.

“In order to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local/regional languages, a Committee has been constituted to look into the matter in its entirety. The Committee will give its recommendations within 15 days," the official statement added.

The finance ministry claims that there is an increasing demand to hold the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in regional languages. To assess the feasibility of the same, a committee has been formed to look into the matter. The committee will give recommendations in 15 days.

Meanwhile, the online registrations for the IBPS recruitment exam have been put on hold temporarily. The exams for both the preliminary and main exams have been suspended till further notice, IBPS had said. The preliminary exams were scheduled to be held on August 28, August 29, and September 4 while the main exam round was set to be conducted on October 31.

