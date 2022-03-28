Bihar Board 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: Registrations Open Until March 30

The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams started on Saturday, March 26, and is currently underway. The process is open until March 30, 2022. The registration and application process can be done on the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Alternatively, students can also register for the examination (Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022) by clicking on the direct link given below. According to reports, the intermediate compartment and special exams are likely to be held in the last week of April.

For the unversed, the special exam is being held for students who could not appear in inter final exams. The compartment exam is for those who could not qualify on the first attempt. Students securing a compartment in one or more subjects can register for BSEB 12th compartmental examination.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny or re-checking of the class 12 exam answer sheet will be concluded on March 30, and students applying for the scrutiny process need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper.

The process for rechecking is standard and to apply for scrutiny, students need to first register and generate their application Ids.

The class 12 intermediate exam result was announced on March 16 and this year, a total of 80.15 percent of students cleared the examination.

