Registration for Class 6 Admissions to Bihar's Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Begins 

Bihar’s Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, known for its quality education and giving the state its toppers, has notified the dates for class 6 admissions for the session 2021-22 on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, the registration process for class 6 admission has begun.

A student is eligible to apply for a seat in school if he or she is at least 10 years old and not more than 12 years. Candidates belonging to both reserved and unreserved categories can apply. The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 200, while for the reserved category, the registration fee is Rs 50.

According to the notice issued by the Bihar Board, only students who are residents of Bihar can apply. The applications will have to provide information regarding their village, block and district of residence.

Applicants will receive a computer-generated password on the provided mobile number. The registered mobile number will be used as a user id for every applicant. An applicant can rectify their mistakes in the application by opening the link with phone number as their user id and the provided computer-generated password.

The registration will close in mid-October and the examinations will be conducted in November. The examination will be objective. The total marks for the examination will be 450 marks, says the notification.

The examination will be held in two parts at all district headquarters of the state. Students will have to appear for a preliminary examination of 150 marks. Those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the mains examination which will be of 300 marks. The mains examination will be conducted sometime between December and January.

To apply, the applicant will have to visit the official website of Bihar Board - www.biharboard.online. On the homepage of the website, they will find the link to apply for Simutala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admission. Click the registration link and fill in the asked details. Pay the online fees and click submit. Do remember to save the details of the form for future references.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here