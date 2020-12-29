Registration for MHT CET MBA Counselling to End Today, Candidates Can Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET MBA counselling 2020 registration window will close today on December 29. Eligible candidates willing to participate in MHT CET MBA admission 2020 can complete the registration process by today on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. However, the last date for document verification and confirmation of application form for MHT CET MBA counselling 2020 is December 30. Once the MHT CET counselling registration and document verification are done, the Maharashtra CET Cell will release the provisional merit list for MBA admission on January 2, 2021.

The candidates will also be able to raise grievances if any correction will be required in the mentioned data in the provisional MHT CET MBA 2020 merit list by using their login credentials. The grievances will be accepted from January 3 to 4, 2021. The official notification released by the MAH CET cell reads, “Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession.” The status of acceptance or rejection of grievances will be notified in candidates login along with latest receipt cum acknowledgement.

MHT CET MBA Counselling 2020: How to complete the registration process

Step 1: Visit the official MAH CET website at mahacet.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘New Candidate Registration’

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on register. After this, an OTP will be sent to the students’ registered contact details

Step 4: Enter the OTP and complete the MAH CET MBA counselling 2020 registration

Step 5: Now fill in the MAH CET MBA application form 2020 and upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment of the MAH CET MBA counselling fee

Step 7: Download a copy of the MAH CET MBA counselling application form

The application fee for MAH CET MBA counselling 2020 is Rs 1000 for general candidates, while candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 800. For further details, go through the official notification of MAH CET counselling 2020.