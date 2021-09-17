CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » education-career » Registrations for Assam TET Exam Start on Friday. Here's How You apply
1-MIN READ

Registrations for Assam TET Exam Start on Friday. Here's How You apply

The Assam TET exam has two papers Paper-I and Paper-II.

The Assam TET exam has two papers Paper-I and Paper-II.

The Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exam will be conducted on October 24, 2021.

The online registrations for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 in Assam started on Friday, September 16. The last date for registration for Assam TET is September 25. The interested candidates for Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) can apply online by visiting the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. For more information, the candidates can visit the official website of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, which works to encompass the vision and approach to elementary education as evidenced in the shift to child-centric focus entitlements and quality elementary education in regular schools.

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exam will be conducted on October 24, 2021. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on October 10, 2021. The Assam TET exam has two papers Paper-I and Paper-II.  The application fee for the exam is Rs 325 for General Category and Rs 300 for SC/ST/ST/OBC/PWD.

Easy steps to apply  for Assam   Teachers Eligibility Test(TET) 2021:

Visit the official website assam.gov.in.

RELATED NEWS

Click on the register link given on the website

Enter the details name, father’s name, and mobile number, mail ID on the registration window.

Log in and fill the application form

Upload Photo and signature.

Deposit the application fees

Save the application

Click on print

IMPORTANT DATE:

The last date for registration for Assam TET is 25 September.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 17, 2021, 12:13 IST