Registrations for West Bengal Judicial Service Exam to Begin From July 14

The notification for the West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). The registrations will begin from next week onwards. Candidates can apply through the official website—wbpsc.gov.in — from July 14. Candidates have to submit the applications along with the fee till August 5, but those applying through offline mode can submit till August 6. Post submitting the application, if the candidates want to make any corrections, they can do so between August 9 and 13.

The examination drive will fill up 14 posts of civil judge in the West Bengal Judicial Service. Before applying, candidates are required to enroll themselves for one-time registration through the official website of WBPSC.

Eligibility

— Candidates are required to have a degree in law from any university or institute recognised by the state government or the central government.

— Candidates should know how to read, write and speak in Bengali. However, those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali do not need to know the Bengali.

— Examinees should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 35 years as on July 10, 2021. Those belonging to the reserved category are provided relaxation in the upper age limit.

Examination Fee

Those belonging to the General category will have to pay Rs 210 and service charge of 1% of the examination fee subject to a minimum of Rs 5. The fee can be paid online through online mode using a debit/ credit card.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having a physical disability of 40% and above are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Selection Process

The West Bengal Judicial Service exam will take place in three stages:

Preliminary examination: In the first stage, candidates will have to attempt multiple-choice questions. Final examination: The second stage is a conventional type examination in which candidates will have to take the written paper. Personality test: Those who are able to pass the first two stages will be called for the interview.

