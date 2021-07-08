Registrations Open for BioTech Entrance Exams GAT-B, BET 2021: All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is now accepting online applications for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET)- 2021. Interested candidates can register by July 31 on the official website of NTA. The exams are scheduled to be held from August 14.

The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours. The GAT-B has been scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm while BET will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.

GAT-B, BET 2021 registrations: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for the official NTA websites

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink related to either of the two exams. Make sure that you select the correct exam choice

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will be asked to fill the form. Correctly include all details in the form and attach all important documents

Step 4: Pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 5: Download and take a print of the successfully submitted page for your own reference

Those candidates who fall under the unreserved category or Other Backward Classes or Economically Weaker Section will have to pay a sum of Rs 1200 per exam. Those who appear for both will need to submit an amount of Rs 2400. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person With Disabilities aspirants will have to pay 600 as the application fees per exam.

The GAT-B/ BET are national-level entrance examinations, which are conducted for those seeking admission in the department of the biotechnology-supported postgraduate programme and allied areas in participating institutions. Those who clear this exam are also eligible for Junior Research Fellowship by the department for pursuing research.

