Registrations Open for INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship 2022, Stipend Upto Rs 1,25,000 per Month

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications from Ph.D. scholars for fellowship under the Innovation in Science Pursuit as part of the Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Faculty Fellowship scheme. Candidates can apply for the same through INSPIRE web portal official site. The last date to submit applications is August 15.

Under the scheme, post-doctoral fellowships are provided to young achievers with Ph.D. qualifications. The fellowship is given for a period of five years to carry out post-doctoral research in both basic and applied science area including medicine, agriculture, engineering, and veterinary sciences.

NSPIRE Faculty Fellowship 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply for the fellowship, candidates must be between the age of 27 and 32 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed for women candidates and those belonging to the SC and ST categories.

Education: Candidates must hold a Ph.D. degree from any recognised university in the world in pharmacy, medicine, or any related subject. Those who have submitted their theses and awaiting their degree can also apply.

In addition, candidates must have scored at least 60 per cent or equivalent CGPA marks throughout their academic profile starting from class 12 onwards.

Candidates who are within top 1 per cent in class 12 examination, IIT-JEE rank holders, and 1st rank holders in either graduation or post-graduation will be preferred.

NSPIRE Faculty Fellowship 2022: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official INSPIRE web portal. https://online-inspire.gov.in/

Step – 2 Fill in basic details and register yourself on the portal.

Step – 3 Log in using your credentials.

Step – 4 Enter the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step – 5 Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

NSPIRE Faculty Fellowship 2022: Fellowship amount

On successful selection for the fellowship, a candidate will be awarded a consolidated amount of Rs 1,25,000 per month with annual increment of Rs 2,000. In addition, a Research Grant of Rs 7 lakh will also be given every year for five years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.