Relax Norms, Increase Seats to Allow Ukraine Returned Students to Study in India: Telangana CM Asks PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support medical students who returned from Ukraine.

KCR wrote a letter to the PM on Tuesday and reportedly said that 20,000 students from Ukraine had returned to India, almost all of them are medical students.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, students are worried that they will lose their academic year.

“The future of Indian students who spent a lot of time and money on pursuing medical education in Ukraine has become questionable. Their studies are now in danger of being left unfinished in the wake of the war crisis.” KCR said.

He also stated that in view of these extraordinary circumstances faced by the students, KCR asked to consider this as a special case and help them as a matter of duty to complete their medical education.

“I report that the rules should be relaxed to allow them to enroll in similar semesters at medical colleges across the country. Accordingly, I would like to increase the seats in various semesters in medical colleges on a ‘one-time’ basis and allocate them to medical students,” the CM told.

Further, he mentioned that up to 700 Telangana medical students are among those who have returned from Ukraine without completing medical education and his government has decided to bear their medical college fees in view of the difficulties faced by the concerned students.

KCR appealed PM to consider his request with sympathy and take a quick. ​

