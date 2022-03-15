Relief for Indian Students as Ukrainian Medical Universities Start Online Classes

Several Ukrainian medical universities have started online classes, giving a ray of hope to the Indian students who feared a bleak future after fleeing the war-torn country amid a fierce Russian military offensive. Some students are, however, concerned about not being able to attend practical classes. Several medical universities, mostly located in western Ukraine, have started online classes from Monday as holding physical classes in Ukraine has become impossible amid continued shelling by Russian forces. Other universities have also planned to resume online classes in the coming days, according to the Indian students.

Some of the medical colleges including, Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University and Bogomolets National Medical University have started online classes from Monday. The Indian students said their teachers are taking classes from their home or safe places amid continued shelling.

Kanishk, a first-year student at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University said he is relieved that the classes have resumed as they were uncertainties around their future. “Something is better than nothing. I am happy that the classes have resumed, finally. We were really worried about what would happen to our future now that Ukraine is engaged in a war with Russia," Kanishk told PTI. Kanishk said he and other students received a notice from the Dean’s office about the resumption of classes from March 14. “As of today, the university is working and is ready to resume education online," the notification read.

Another first-year student Manogya said the classes resumed on Monday and termed it a “very emotional" moment. “Teachers got very emotional. We discussed a little about the war. They have been teaching us from hideouts and safe places. I am glad the classes have resumed," she said.

Giving details about the classes, she said, “We had four classes yesterday from 12:30 till 7. Today also, we have several classes. The time table has been provided to us. Its good and I am happy to see the effort of the teachers even during such times."

Thousands of Indian students had to leave their studies mid-way and flee Ukraine following the Russian offensive. As part of the Indian government’s Operation Ganga, over 20,000 Indian students have already been brought back from Ukraine. “We know it (online classes) is not enough. But it is still better as finally, we can resume our studies," Kinjal Chauhan, a Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical student said. The students have also been informed that their exams will also be held online. “We will have vivas daily with a daily test on a site called Misa," Manogya said.

The Kharkiv National Medical University is expected to start online classes from March 21. “Our university has announced that online classes will start from March 21. It is a good news that the classes are resuming," Aousaf Hussain (25), a student of the varsity said. However, a major concern among students still is not being able to attend practical classes.

“Practical classes have not been held so far. Teachers are giving presentations and showing us slides to ensure maximum understanding. They are also recording videos of chemical reactions so that it is easier for us to understand," said Kanishk.

