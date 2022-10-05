The authorities have decided to conduct remedial classes for secondary school students to help them improve their understanding of various subjects including Hindi, English, Science, and Mathematics among others. Remedial classes will start in October and will continue for three and a half months and conclude by January 15.

State Project Director of Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan Shambhu Kumar issues the guidelines for this for academically weaker students of classes 9 to 12. The department claims that they are trying to understand the reasons for the low performance of UP government school students in Board exams.

Around 4.45 lakh students of government-run secondary schools will be benefitted from this initiative. The UP education department has identified 98,057 students of classes 9 and 10 and 3,47,729 students of classes 11 and 12 who have to attend these classes.

How weak students were identified:

– If a school notices multiple absences from a student.

– When a student shows poor memory skills.

– When a student is a slow learner or lack confidence in their skills.

– The absence of a faculty for a long time or any personal reasons were also taken into account.

“The department wants to improve the results of the students studying in government schools and hence it has been decided to start remedial classes,” an official said.

The students will be evaluated thrice:

– The first evaluation to check the foundation of each student will take place by October 10.

– The second evaluation will be held from November 5 to 12.

– The third evaluation will take place from December 27 to January 15.

Schools will conduct quizzes after every chapter to understand the learning outcome of the students. The parents of these students will be contacted from time to time about the progress of their children.

If there is a shortage of faculty for any required subject in the school, special arrangements will be made through the District Inspectors or Basic Education Officer of the nearest aided, unaided or pre-secondary schools.

Principals of these government schools have been asked to reduce five minutes from each class so that an additional 40 minutes can be earmarked for daily remedial classes. These classes were made for the ‘academically weak’ students, however, if any other student voluntarily wishes to attend these classes, they are welcome.

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) informed that it will introduce several changes in the syllabus of classes 9 to 11 from 2023. As per the new exam pattern, multiple-choice questions or MCQs will be included in the UP board class 10 exam, while internships will be introduced for classes 9 and 11 students. Further, there will be a focus on linking Sanskrit with technology in the school syllabus. The board will make the changes in the syllabus starting next academic year.

