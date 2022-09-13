Remove Calcutta University Vice Chancellor From Her Post, Orders HC

The Calcutta High Court has ordered that Calcutta University Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee be removed from her post. The decision came from a bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava. The court was hearing PIL challenging the reappointment of Banerjee as vice-chancellor of CU. The PIL claimed that the re-appointment was done in contravention of existing rules. She was reappointed as VC in August 2021 by the West Bengal government.

The petitioner had claimed that the chancellor, during consultations over appointing a new vice-chancellor, had given the incumbent an extension for three months in 2021. However, the state government’s higher education department reappointed Banerjee for a term of four years. This said the petitioner was in contravention of rules.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here