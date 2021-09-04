Reopen IITs, NITs, IIITs: Engineering Students Demand Reopening of Colleges

Students from premium engineering colleges including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and IITs have been demanding reopening of colleges as Covid cases across the country are on a decline.

Worried about the future, a section of students has taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment with the manner in which colleges and departments have shifted to online classes. The students have been trending hashtags like #ReopenIIT, #ReopenNIT and #ReopenEngineeringColleges.

Several students demand that engineering colleges and departments should also reopen in offline mode as everything in the country is unlocked. They also claim that due to online classes they are facing learning loss, especially in the practical courses which need hands-on training.

A student has tweeted, “It’s been 1.5 years that the colleges are closed and it’s already clear that online class is not sufficient. It’s my hearty request please open the central government colleges.”

https://twitter.com/PritamB80602256/status/1433363667366543370

Another student tweeted, “Reopen IIT, NIT and IIITs. Engineering is about learning by practical, not just writing the assignments and submitting them before the due date. Or else, memes are going to be a reality."

https://twitter.com/Rishabh95597658/status/1433367208193769476

A third user wrote, “It has been 1.5 years that we all engineering students have not been able to take a single offline class. Is it possible to become a good engineer by online mood?? Understand the pain of engineering students.”

https://twitter.com/Ashwini30293346/status/1433367803197673476

Someone has written, “JEE and NEET can be conducted but colleges can’t be opened. What students will do after giving JEE and NEET? Online classes are of no use.We don’t want to study like this.”

https://twitter.com/prem003kishor/status/1433364493455687683

Here are some more reactions:

https://twitter.com/surenderveer27/status/1433364342695596032

https://twitter.com/nivas_nischal/status/1433369347393671170

https://twitter.com/ShreshthaGupt16/status/1433364614725574657

https://twitter.com/anooshkaa32/status/1433367624855875586

Recently, Delhi University’s students had also demanded the reopening of campus and conducting physical classes. They have trended hashtags like #ReopenDUon Twitter to make their voices heard by the concerned body. The University is yet to reveal the exact timeline of reopening but it is likely that DU will start reopening in phased manner from coming week.

Meanwhile, several state government has started offline classes for schools and colleges with 50% attendance.

