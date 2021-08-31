CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » education-career » #ReopenDU: Delhi University Students Demand Reopening of Colleges
3-MIN READ

#ReopenDU: Delhi University Students Demand Reopening of Colleges

DU students took to Twitter to voice their disappointments (Representative image)

DU students took to Twitter to voice their disappointments (Representative image)

Delhi is set to resume educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers from September 1.

Students of Delhi University (DU) have taken to Twitter with the hashtag ‘ReopenDU’ to voice their disappointments regarding the varsity not reopening colleges. The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in the capital from September 1.

One of the college students shared a screengrab of a story posted on Instagram on her Twitter handle which read, “What’s the use of graduating from a prestigious college? I’ll intentionally fail myself and get a back year if my classes did not resume till the end of this year. Can you imagine the pain of studying PDFs on a laptop?”

“…A year has gone, and it’s enough. I do not even know what’s it like being a graduating student. I am not learning anything,” she added.

Sharing the image, other students, in the caption, wrote, “I don’t think someone else could explain the condition of helpless students more accurately. What’s the point of getting a degree and be clueless?”

RELATED NEWS

Retweeting the screenshot, many students raised questions for the administration and the education ministry. One student said, “This is what every student feels now. I don’t know what the DU administration is planning to do.”

Another wrote, “Our future is getting darker and darker day by day. Online classes aren’t helping us in any form.”

Many students took the streets and protested against the closed college doors outside Art Faculty, Delhi University, North Campus.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Friday, announced that educational institutions including schools for classes 11 and 12, colleges, and coaching centers can resume physical in a phased manner from September 1 following all Covid-19 protocols.

The Delhi Government issued an SOP for the reopening of institutions. However, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta denied the reopening of colleges from September 1. “We will open the college for Science students first, whenever we open,” Gupta was quoted by PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 31, 2021, 18:40 IST