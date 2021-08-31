ReopenDU: Delhi University Students Demand Reopening of Colleges

Students of Delhi University (DU) have taken to Twitter with the hashtag ‘ReopenDU’ to voice their disappointments regarding the varsity not reopening colleges. The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in the capital from September 1.

One of the college students shared a screengrab of a story posted on Instagram on her Twitter handle which read, “What’s the use of graduating from a prestigious college? I’ll intentionally fail myself and get a back year if my classes did not resume till the end of this year. Can you imagine the pain of studying PDFs on a laptop?”

“…A year has gone, and it’s enough. I do not even know what’s it like being a graduating student. I am not learning anything,” she added.

Sharing the image, other students, in the caption, wrote, “I don’t think someone else could explain the condition of helpless students more accurately. What’s the point of getting a degree and be clueless?”

Came across this piece on Instagram. It was written by one of my college mate (same year). And I don't think someone else could explain that helpless feel of students more accurately. What's the point of studying online only to get a degree and be clueless? #reopendu pic.twitter.com/3hgKfoaduP— Astha Gupta (@AsthaGupta1211) August 25, 2021

Retweeting the screenshot, many students raised questions for the administration and the education ministry. One student said, “This is what every student feels now. I don’t know what the DU administration is planning to do.”

This is what every student feels now.. idk what is DU administration is thinking rn and what are they planning to do?!#reopendu #Reopencolleges @UnivofDelhi @EduCt @dpradhanbjp https://t.co/r7b67QiWAl— Shivam Verma (@saidbyshivam) August 29, 2021

Another wrote, “Our future is getting darker and darker day by day. Online classes aren’t helping us in any form.”

Our future instead of getting brighter is getting darker and darker day by day.No company will recruit students who have studied in online mode.Our online classes aren't helping us in any form.When will @UnivofDelhi reopen?Is now situation not ok?#reopendu #Reopencolleges https://t.co/ztOOr6Kpm9— Tashu Saini (@Tashuusainii) August 25, 2021

Never prepared to reopen, only excuses to delay, if ever they cared about the future of students, what a shameless system, worldwide schools and universities are open but DU will still keep on conducting the useless meetings https://t.co/WlFmORQ6JX— Gaurav awatramani (@indiaawakening7) August 31, 2021

Am also facing very toughest situation in my 18 yrs age.I never face something like that. Every day we are crying. DU should also care about reopening of campus for arts and commerce stream. https://t.co/7xLmyjsIMp— Vikas Yadav (@Vikas_JNVMJ) August 29, 2021

Schools are planning to reopen but not a word about vaccinated and responsible college students. Wake Up Delhi University, world looks at you and this is how irresponsibly you are behaving. #reopendu #Reopencolleges @UnivofDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Shaurya Bhardwaj (@Shauryamvish) August 26, 2021

Many students took the streets and protested against the closed college doors outside Art Faculty, Delhi University, North Campus.

DU students protest at Arts Faculty for Reopening Campus.VC, UGC, MHRD can't impose NEP's blended learning online education modal.#ReopenCampus#RejectNEP pic.twitter.com/stLtmgXaHF — Parivartankami Chhatra Sangthan Delhi (पछास) (@PachhasDelhi) August 28, 2021

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Friday, announced that educational institutions including schools for classes 11 and 12, colleges, and coaching centers can resume physical in a phased manner from September 1 following all Covid-19 protocols.

The Delhi Government issued an SOP for the reopening of institutions. However, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta denied the reopening of colleges from September 1. “We will open the college for Science students first, whenever we open,” Gupta was quoted by PTI.

