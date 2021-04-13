Reopening Not on Cards for Delhi University, Online Classes to Continue for UG, PG Students

While there is a strong demand among students regarding the reopening of colleges, the University of Delhi (DU) has announced to continue online classes for all its students. Final year students will be allowed to visit their respective colleges or departments only for the library or laboratory-related work. Among these students too, the entire batch will not be called on campus and only small batches of students will be allowed to visit, the varsity said in an official notice.

Teaching and learning for undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in online mode only in all colleges, centers, and departments of the University of Delhi, the varsity said in an official statement. The decision has been taken considering the increased spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi and all across India.

Not just students but staff too is allowed in a limited capacity. The varsity asked all its affiliated colleges to have “staggered working hours". Only 50 per cent of the staff will attend the office on working das and the remaining staff will work from home, as per roster prepared by the section officer or in-charge. Staff staying in the containment zone will have to inform the authorities regarding the same and apply for suitable leaves.

The university has also asked teaching and non-teaching staff to not leave the station without approval. The head of the departments or institutes will decide on essential services which must continue without restrictions. Further, the varsity asked all eligible employees to get vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, 13 students from DU’s St Stephens College were tested positive for COVID-19. University was reopening in a phased manner. Access to the college campus has been restricted since then.

Meanwhile, the university is holding a national online administrative training programme for its staff. The university has been shut since mid-March 2020 and online classes are being held since then.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here