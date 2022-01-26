Republic Day: Five Things to Teach Kids, Ways to Involve Them in R-Day Celebration

Republic Day signifies the inception of India’s Constitution in 1950. Every year, we witness the extravagant parade on Rajpath with a tribute to armed forces, different states, their culture, and much more. The day plays an important part in India’s history and defines the democratic structure of the nation.

Many children and young adults are not well-versed with the republic day celebration. As a parent or teacher if you want to involve young kids in celebrating Republic Day, here are some basic facts and fun lessons to start with.

Difference between Independence Day and Republic Day

As Republic Day is celebrated with great pomp and show, kids often confuse it with the day we got our freedom. So, tell them the difference between the two. Teach them that on August 14, 1947, India got its independence and on January 26, 1950, we got our Constitution. Clear the idea of two in their minds

Significance of Republic Day parade

While you watch the parade on television this year, tell your kids about it. Tell them that celebrations of the day start with paying tribute to the brave soldiers. The President of India first offers garlands to these soldiers at the Aman Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, New Delhi and then, hoist the flag which begins the parade.

About Indian Constitution

Throw some light on the facts like the Indian constitution is the largest constitution in the world. With the inception of the constitution, India was declared a democratic nation and is the largest democracy in the world.

Standing while singing National Anthem

Kids are curious and if we ask them to stand during the national anthem, they often question us why. Make them understand that by singing the national anthem we give a tribute to the martyred soldiers and our country. We stand to take a pledge that we’ll build a peaceful nation and won’t let their sacrifices go in vain.

Different cultures and states

Kids must know that India is a diverse nation and people of different religions, castes, ethnicity, and colour reside in the same country. We should treat everyone equally and give them equal respect.

