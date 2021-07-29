Researchers Create Self-Sterilizing Battery-Operated Mask Which Can Potentially Neutralize Coronavirus

Researchers at Mumbai’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be-university have developed a battery-operated, reusable mask that provides protection from airborne human pathogens. The charged Cooper mesh inside the mask promises to neutralise any variant of Covid-19.

The design of the mask is simple - a two-layered cotton mask fitted with a 20 microns copper mesh that is supplied with a simple charge of 3 volt through a coin battery.

The Dean of Sunandab Divatio School Of Science at the university believes his invention is simple yet effective. “Normally these bacteria, viruses are attracted to charge and when it touches the surface due to the voltage these pathogens get neutralised and this ensures complete protection. It’s very simple to use and to operate, reusable, and washable. It can last up to 6 to 8 months if it’s used properly. The battery inside it is a coin battery costing Rs 30 and the inner filter can last for a year. The outer layer can last up to 60 washes which means can last for 6 months. Another added advantage is the Cooper mesh”

The mask has been in the making since August last year. When compared with normal masks using the filtration technique, the deemed-to-be-university claims to have got encouraging results. While normal three-ply masks showed immense bacterial growth on the inner and outer layer after usage for certain hours, the same was missing from their copper charged mask. The mask is effective in neutralising 99 per cent of bacteria and fungal growth, claims the institute. “We have tested in the lab at various intervals from 17 to 24 hours of continuous usage and then see the bacterial or fungal growth on the mask… we have seen no growth rather on this mask.”

While many would be concerned about the electric charge in this battery-operated mask that promises total protection against human pathogens. The researchers claim that a battery-operated mask equipped with a charged copper mesh is safe to use even while using mobiles, headphones and its self-sterilizing ability makes it cost-effective, and environment friendly.

“This charge is absolutely user friendly that was the idea behind all the experimentation - at the same time, it has to be cost-effective. Say if you are using an N95 mask, you will use it for at least 300 days and at 40 rupees will cost you 1200 to 2000. This one will work for a year at 600 to 800 rupees” said the Dean.

While a certification of validation from the Haffkin Institute in Mumbai is awaited, this latest weapon against covid-19 is now available in the market as the university has tied up with a pharma company for mass to make it accessible to the masses.

