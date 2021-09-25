Resident Coaching Academies at Jamia, AMU Beat the Odds to Give 27 Civil Servants

Twenty-seven of the 761 candidates recommended for appointment by the Union Public Services Commission were trained at the resident coaching academies in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, beating the odds amid Covid-19 pandemic and the controversy over ‘UPSC jihad’.

The academies had invited applications from women and candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities for free coaching with hostel facility to help them prepare for preliminary-cum-main examination.

The RCAs had come into existence with the sanction of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2009. The total sanctioned amount was Rs 1,328.78 lakh.

Pandemic Challenge

Son of a stationmaster in Rajasthan, engineering student Faizan Ahmed has secured 58th rank in his second attempt. “We were preparing amid lot of challenges as physical classes were suspended. There were no in-person discussions or tests. There were problems concentrating as people lost friends and relatives (in the Covid-19 pandemic), and there were difficulties in getting test series and study material. Grief wreaked havoc on our mental health… but we had to be focused,” he said, adding that he would watch documentaries to distract himself from the chaos.

Mohammad Tarique, faculty at Jamia RCA, said he had not expected 19 residential students to clear exams due to the challenges brought on by the pandemic. “We could have done better but because of the pandemic there were many students who were not able to join. The test series, mock interview tests could not happen.”

“We are six short of last year’s performance, but I was not even expecting 19 because we missed our routine work. It was a difficult year for first-timers. And you can see how so many of the in-service candidates got appointments again,” he added.

As a teacher, Tarique is not satisfied, and is targeting success for at least 75 candidates.

Aligarh Muslim University said the results are better than expected. “Residential Coaching Academy, AMU has bounced with remarkable success. Five students under the Civil Services Coaching Program of RCA, AMU had cleared the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2020. Out of these, three students have finally qualified the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 whose result was declared on 24.09.2021,” a note shared by the public relations officer of AMU said.

It added that three students cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2012, whereas two students had cleared the exam in 2014, one in 2016, and two in 2018.

“This success has once again exhibited RCA’s status as a platform for academic excellence and sound professional training after a gestation period of two years,” said the statement.

RCAs at AMU and Jamia are currently inviting online applications for free coaching and guidance for civil services, judicial services, and SSC-CGL coaching programs. A limited number of meritorious and students in need are provided scholarships.

Distasteful Environment

The written tests were conducted in January 2021, the preceding months witnessing heated debates over a controversial show by a channel on ‘UPSC jihad’. The government termed the programme “not in good taste” and “likelihood of promoting communal attitudes”. The case was heard in the Supreme Court where the channel was accused of violating programme code.

“This has been happening for years now. As a history teacher, I know. Muslim students don’t get distracted by it. In fact, their participation is determined by their socio-economic realities like access to higher education and quality of education,” Tarique said.

The lack of support to them is being addressed by the RCAs and other organisations, he said, adding he had faith in India’s cosmopolitan culture and constitutional morality.

