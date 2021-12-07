Revised Results of REET Level 2 Declared. Check all the Details Here

The revised results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) Level 2 have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). The results of the level 1 exam will remain the same. The candidates who appeared for the REET exam can check the revised results on the official website of REET www.reetbser21.com

As per the reports, only one question option has been changed for the REET Level 2 exam. This change has been made to the English subject. It is noteworthy that objections were sought from the candidates regarding the REET exam by the Rajasthan Board. Following this, the board had constituted a team of subject experts to revise the result of REET level 2.

The candidates waiting for the revised results of the REET exam can check the results now. Earlier, the candidates had objected to the results declared on November 2. The matter even went to the Rajasthan High Court.

The Rajasthan Education Board conducted the REET Level 1 & Level 2 examination on September 26, 2021, at various examination centres across the state.

Here are the easy steps to check REET Level 2 result

Visit the official website reetbser21.com

Check the important updates on the home page.

Open the REET Level 1 & Level 2 Result link

Enter your login credentials.

Click on submit button.

Check your result

Take a printout for future references.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.