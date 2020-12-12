RGUKT-CET Results 2020 Declared at rgukt.in; How to Check

RGUKT-CET results 2020 have been announced by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh. Those who took RGUKT-CET 2020 can check the results by visiting the official website of the university at rgukt.in.

The varsity conducted RGUKT-CET 2020 on December 5. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28. It was postponed due to the impact of severe cyclone in few districts of Andhra Pradesh. The test was held from 11 am to 1 pm. There was no change in exam centres. Apart from this, the same admit cards, which were issued for the November 28 exam, was used for the December 5 test.

How to check RGUKT-CET results 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website rgukt.in

Step 2: Click on the link for RGUKT-CET results 2020

Step 3: Enter RGUKT hall ticket number and captcha to log in

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download it and take a hard copy

RGUKT released the final answer key recently. Before releasing it, the university allowed candidates to raise objections to answers provided in the initial key till December 7. The final answer key was put out taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates. As per the previous schedule, the result for the November 28 exam was to be declared on December 5.

RGUKT Common Entrance Test 2020 is conducted for admission to six year integrated B.Tech programme of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies. This entrance test is also applicable for two or three year diplomas of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, (ANGRAU) Guntur, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Tirupathi, and Dr YSR Horticultural University (Dr.YSRHU) Venkataramannagudem.

Questions from Mathematics, Physical Sciences or Biological Sciences are part of the test. The weightage of the subjects are as follows: Mathematics carries 50 marks, Physical Sciences 25 marks and Biological Sciences 25 marks. Rank in the RGUKT-CET is decided based on marks scored by candidates.