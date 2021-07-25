Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Law Graduates, Check Details

The Rajasthan High Court has released a recruitment notification for the post of civil judge on its official portal. The application process would begin for eligible and interested candidates from July 30 onwards and the last date to apply is August 31.

In total, 120 candidates will be appointed through this recruitment drive. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the preliminary and mains exam followed by an interview.

RHC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have completed a bachelor’s degree in law (professional), that is, LLB/BA LLB from any recognised university established under the Advocates Act, l96l. Candidates must possess a thorough knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan.

Age Limit: the age limit of candidates should be between 21 and 40 years on January 1, 2022.

RHC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Rajasthan HC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for civil judge recruitment 2021

Step 3: Once the application link is activated, click on that

Step 4: First, complete the registration process and save the user id and password

Step 5: Proceed to fill in the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs 1000 and download the confirmation page for future use.

RHC Civil Judge recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process will comprise a preliminary exam of 100 marks followed by a mains exam of 300 marks and an interview of 35 marks. The prelims exam will have questions from law, Hindi, and English proficiency. The paper will be for two hours and the test will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Students will be given an OMR to answer the questions.

In the preliminary examination, 70 percentage weightage will be given to the subjects prescribed in the syllabus for Law Paper l and Law paper II, and 30 percentage weightage shall be given to test proficiency in Hindi and English language.

