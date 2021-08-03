Rickshaw Puller's Son from Kashmir gets All India Rank 2 in UPSC IES Exam

Tanveer Ahmad Khan from Nigeenpora Kund village of Kulgam district has brought laurels to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by securing the second rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

Tanveer hails from a poor family but the financial constraints did not deter him from dreaming big. His father worked as a farmer in summers and as a seasonal rickshaw puller during winter months in Punjab. Khan faced financial constraints during studies but he was always encouraged by the support of his family which would also boost his willpower.

Khan said living in a remote village where there is a lack of basic facilities, especially in terms of the internet, makes it very difficult for the students here. “Students here have to go to other places to use the full speed internet," he said.

Tanveer Ahmad Khan went to Government Degree College Boys, Anantnag where he completed his graduation in compound arts stream. Khan also has a Masters in Economics from Kashmir University in 2018. He later went to Kolkata to pursue MPhil and was preparing for IES side by side.

Besides parents, Khan gave credit to his maternal uncle who is a teacher by profession for facing every hardship to ensure his quality education. “My parents and especially my maternal uncle helped me a lot financially as well as emotionally," he said.

Tanveer in his message to the youth of J&K says that they should think out of the box and look for alternate career choices. “The youth of J&K are brilliant who can excel in every field and they should look for alternate careers than the conventional ones”, an excited Khan says.

