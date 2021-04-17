Rise in Covid-19 Cases: NIOS To Decide On June 2021 Exam Date By May 20

Amid the call of postponement/cancellation of examination due to surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has said that a decision with regard to the June 2021 examinations will be taken keeping the safety and well being of students in mind. Dates for these exams will be announced by May 20, 2021, it said.

This comes days after the cancellation of class 10 CBSE board exams and postponement of CBSE class 12 exams. Many state boards have also cancelled or postponed the board exams. The NIOS students demanded their exams should also be postponed or cancelled, on the lines of the central and state education boards.

“In view of the prevailing situation due to covid-19 pandemic across the country and also taking in account the safety and well being of the Learners, the NIOS is keeping close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 Examinations,” said a statement from NIOS.

NIOS, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, has also that the NIOS board exams 2021 will be conducted after the situation will be reviewed. It said that the decision shall be taken in the best interest of learners.

— NIOS (@niostwit) April 16, 2021

Recently, NIOS extended the last date for submitting the examination fee with consolidated late fee Rs 1500 for secondary and senior secondary courses for June 2021 Exams until midnight of April 18.

As the country is witnessing more than 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases daily for the past few days, the students have been requesting the authorities to cancel or postpone the NIOS board exams 2021.

Many students have also claimed that they have not received the study material and books and it has affected their preparation for the NIOS examination. They have also alleged that their studies were affected due to closure of coaching classes in wake of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also cancelled Class 10 examinations this year. On the lines of CBSE’s decision, many states have also postponed or cancelled their board exams.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also postponed ISC, ICSE board exams this year.

