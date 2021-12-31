Rise in Covid Could Defer State Board, Competitive Exams

The Covid-19 cases are again rising in the country and many are anticipating a third covid wave ahead. A new wave would possibly mean lockdowns, curfews and cancelling of exams like the last year.

Several state board exams, including UP Board Exam 2022, MP Board Exam 2022, and Bihar Board Exam 2022 and other competitive exams including GATE 2022, UPTET 2021, UPSC Mains Exam are scheduled to be held in January-March, but in view of rising covid cases, many of these exams will likely get postponed, claim media reports. Reports also claim that some states have also started preparing for the alternative results, if the exams get to get cancelled. However, till now no official notice has been issued by the states.

The list of government exams that got postponed in 2021

1.WBPSC interview date 2021 for Miscellaneous Services

2. ESIC Chennai interview schedule 2021

3. UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021

4. TSPSC DV schedule 2021 for Language Pandit Hindi

5. UPPSC PCS 2021 Prelims and other exam

6. HPSC Civil Service Exam

7. WBPSC exam schedule 2021 for various posts

8. Delhi Police Constable PE and MT exam

9. RPSC RAS interview schedule 2021

10. GPSC Police Inspector PET schedule 2021

11. BPSC written exam 2021 for Judicial Services and Project Manager

12. HPPSC HPFS — (ACF) — Main Exam 2019, Lecturer, Workshop Superintendent, and Range Forest Officer — 2021

13. MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021

14. OSSC exam for Librarian, Food Safety Officer, and other posts

15. WBPSC personality test date 2021 rescheduled

16. OPSC Civil Service exam 2021

17. BPSC Prelims exam 2021 for Project Manager post

This year, which is soon-to-end, board exams were first cancelled due to the pandemic for the 2021 batch and for the 2022 batch, several boards decided to hold exams twice a year. The assessment system changed drastically within a year. Due to the postponement of examinations, the 12th students were passed with the formula 30:30:40. Half yearly examinations were not conducted in private schools, due to which there was a problem in evaluation.

In 2022, if the boards exams are again canceled then the marking pattern will be changed again. To ease the evaluation process, this year, most of the state boards have asked private schools to upload marks of half yearly and pre-board examinations. With this, marks will be given to the students on the same basis if the examination is canceled, claim reports.

