Rise in Cut Off for Hindi, Sanskrit at Delhi University Might Not Mean Spike in Interest for Indian Languages

The University of Delhi (DU) has seen a rise in minimum marks needed for admissions to Indian languages as compared to last year. Courses including Hindi and Sanskrit which had been dealing with the issue of vacant seats till last year have now demanded a high percentage score for admissions, however, this might not mean a corresponding increase in the demand for these courses.

While for popular courses like English honours, political science, psychology, the cut-off is over 90% across colleges, the lesser popular courses are also not far behind with over 85% cut-off needed for a seat in a premium college. This, however, does not confirm a rise in demand for these courses. Experts say the rise is because of the ‘liberal’ marking scheme adopted by boards during COVID-19.

At Lady Shri Ram College, there is a jump of 5% jump in the marks needed for admission to Sanskrit and a rise of 2% for Hindi as compared to the first cut off released in 2020. The college’s requirement for Sanskrit is 75% and 93% for Hindi in the first cut off list of 2021 released on Saturday.

For admission to Sanskrit courses at Miranda House — the top-ranking college under NIRF — students need 78% marks, a jump from last year’s 75%. And in Hindi Miranda has pegged its first cut-off at 93% which is more than last year’s 92%.

Miranda House’s requirement for admission in Hindi 2021 in reserved categories shows a spike for OBC, SC, ST – 89%, 86%, and 84% respectively, an increase from last year’s 88%, 85%, and 83%.

In Sanskrit, Miranda House’s first cut off list requires reserved categories – OBC, SC, ST — to score 74%, 70%, and 65%. It was at 71%, 69%, 67%, respectively in 2020.

Venkateswara College cut off for Sanskrit in 2021 is 75% for the general category students, up from 66% in 2020. For Hindi, the cut off is 92%, a leap from 85% in 2020.

Speaking to News 18.com Professor in the Hindi department DU and HoD Sheoraj Singh ‘Bechain’ said, “the cut off is high due to high markings in CBSE, keeping the covid challenge in mind there has been changing in markings and it was expectedly liberal. But even then urban children will benefit over the rural ones especially those coming from reserved category.”

He added, “After the admissions are closed we deal with other problems like the vacant seats. This time our department is going to concertedly work towards vacant seats and take it up with the highest governing body.”

Daya Shankar Tiwari, faculty in the department of Sanskrit said, “Due to covid, the CBSE exams were cancelled and student markings were different from before. There have been liberal marking, which is why there is a spike in Hindi and Sanskrit scores as well.”

