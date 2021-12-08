Rise in Students Pursuing MBAs, More Females Than Men: Survey

In 2021, the volume of applications for management programmes grew 0.4 per cent from the year before, claims the annual 2021 Application Trends survey. The reason behind this is mainly the pandemic. It also revealed that of the total increase that has been witnessed globally, a big increase in the MBA programmes application was seen from India.

The survey claimed that candidates were looking for alternative career options during the COVID and business schools introduced more flexible admissions policies, resulting in soaring application volumes last year. The survey of nearly a thousand MBA and business master’s programmes found that, the friendly visa policies, two-year work visas, upliftment of lockdown restrictions as well as changed perception of the US under Biden are major reasons behind the surge.

Also read| Karnataka Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines for Schools, Colleges Amid ‘Omicron’ Scare

This year’s application data also indicates that globally, women candidates emerging from the shadow of the pandemic refocused on their career ambitions, with three in five (60 per cent) full-time two-year MBA programmes reporting an increase in applications from female candidates compared to two in five (43 per cent) programmes reporting growth from male candidates. In comparison, a much smaller share of online MBA programmes (42 per cent) reported growth in applications from female candidates, indicating women’s preference to return to in-person, full-time learning.

The applicants whose citizenship differs from that of the country where the programme is located show an increase of 4.1 percent compared to a decline of 3.8 percent from domestic candidates, that is, applicants who are citizens of the country where a programme is located. More programmes in Europe, the US, and the UK reported a decline in applications from domestic candidates when compared across regions.

The share of full-time two-year MBA programmes showing growth in applications from international candidates has doubled from 28 per cent in 2019 to 57 per cent in 2021. Furthermore, twice as many US programmes ranked in the top 50 according to the US News and World Report saw an increase in applications from international candidates (73 per cent) as domestic candidates (36 per cent).

Read| BTech Mechanical Engineering Students to Study 3D Printing, Drone Manufacturing too as AICTE Makes Course More Job-Oriented

Full-time MBA programmes continued gaining traction in 2021. One-year (52 per cent) and two-year (56 per cent) MBA programmes report an increase in applications in 2021, above all programmes averaged at 41 percent. On the contrary, professional MBA programmes such as part-time MBA, executive MBA, and online MBA programmes ― those geared toward the needs of working professionals ― saw their share in those reporting application growth at the lowest level since 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.