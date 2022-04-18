RJD's Manoj Jha Says 2 DU Colleges Cancelled Invites for Prog on Freedom of Expression, Democracy'

The RJD’s Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha has said two Delhi University (DU) colleges cancelled their invites to him for programmes “related to freedom of expression and democracy", citing a “change" in the nature of event.

The cancellation comes a few days after DU’s Lady Shri Ram College withdrew an invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan following opposition from a section of students. Jha, who is also a professor in DU, tweeted about his invites being withdrawn, without naming the two colleges.

“Sharing something which made me uncomfortable about the ‘state of affairs’ in my own University. I was invited to speak by two colleges. However, day before I was ‘informed’ that the ‘nature’ of the events have changed and hence invitation withdrawn. No Regrets..Just Worried…" he said in a tweet on Thursday. Both the events were scheduled to start from Friday. When contacted, Jha told.

