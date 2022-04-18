CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » education-career » RJD's Manoj Jha Says 2 DU Colleges Cancelled Invites for Prog on Freedom of Expression, Democracy'
1-MIN READ

RJD's Manoj Jha Says 2 DU Colleges Cancelled Invites for Prog on Freedom of Expression, Democracy'

RJD's Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha has said two Delhi University (DU) colleges cancelled their invites to him for programmes (File Photo)

RJD's Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha has said two Delhi University (DU) colleges cancelled their invites to him for programmes (File Photo)

The cancellation comes a few days after DU's Lady Shri Ram College withdrew an invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan following opposition from a section of students.

The RJD’s Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha has said two Delhi University (DU) colleges cancelled their invites to him for programmes “related to freedom of expression and democracy", citing a “change" in the nature of event.

The cancellation comes a few days after DU’s Lady Shri Ram College withdrew an invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan following opposition from a section of students. Jha, who is also a professor in DU, tweeted about his invites being withdrawn, without naming the two colleges.

“Sharing something which made me uncomfortable about the ‘state of affairs’ in my own University. I was invited to speak by two colleges. However, day before I was ‘informed’ that the ‘nature’ of the events have changed and hence invitation withdrawn. No Regrets..Just Worried…" he said in a tweet on Thursday. Both the events were scheduled to start from Friday. When contacted, Jha told.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:April 18, 2022, 12:55 IST