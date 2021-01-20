RMAT 2021: AIMA Releases Admit Cards at aima.in

The Research Management Aptitude Test (RMAT 2021) admit cards have been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) at their official website aima.in. All candidates who had previously registered to appear in RMAT 2021 can access the admit cards on the website using their login credentials. All the candidates will be required to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid government photo ID proof.

RMAT admit card 2021 consists of details such as- candidate’s name, signature and photograph, the RMAT application number, exam day instructions and COVID-19 guidelines. As per the schedule released by AIMA, the RMAT 2021 examination will be held on January 23.

RMAT is conducted every year for admission to the PhD programme. The examination is held in computer-based mode.

RMAT 2021 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIMA- aima.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Download RMAT admit card’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Candidates will have to key in the online application number, date of birth and Email ID

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: RMAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 7: Download RMAT 2021 admit card and take its print for future reference

RMAT Question Paper Pattern 2021

The RMAT question paper will consist of objective type questions. Candidates will be asked to answer the questions within 90 minutes. The question paper of RMAT is divided into two sections: Research Fundamental and Attitude and Basic of Management. Candidates must note that there will be no negative marking in the paper.

RMAT 2021 Sample Paper

RMAT 2021 sample papers have been made available on AIMA’s official website. The candidates can practise RMAT sample papers to understand the question paper pattern.