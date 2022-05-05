Robotic Labs to be Set-up in 10 Schools for Underprivileged Children

Vodafone Idea Foundation and Ericsson India have partnered to set up state-of-the-art robotic labs in ten schools across the country to provide new-age learning experiences to underprivileged children, and prepare them to participate in future technological studies. The objective is to build a future-ready talent force from the school level onwards.

Digital Labs, an innovative education programme, is designed to teach school going children aged 11-14 years programming and new technologies. It aims to instill courage in these students to embrace technology and imbibe a problem-solving approach. The digital labs will be set up across schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The robotics course curriculum will focus on providing basic understanding of programming logic in the context of robotics, application of design theory on how to construct a robot to solve basic tasks, use of different datatypes such as string, Booleans etc, through a mix of face-to-face and virtual training sessions.

The partnership is aimed at improving the students’ education and employment prospects across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by providing an exciting learning experience and develop skills such as teamwork, problem-solving skills, critical thinking.

Commenting on this initiative, P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer - Vodafone Idea Limited, and Director - Vodafone Idea Foundation said, “Digital skills are a necessity for the holistic growth of the youth in the digital era. Exposing school going children to coding and robotics helps spark creativity, stimulates critical thinking, imbues a collaborative mindset and opens up a world of opportunities. Using our technology based tools, we have been working with underprivileged children through various programmes aimed at giving them an opportunity to learn, grow and compete. Taking our ‘Technology for Good’ mission forward, we are happy to partner with Ericsson, to expose the young minds with higher-level skills and development, as well as encourage underserved groups to pursue advanced ICT education and enter science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.