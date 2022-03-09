Robotics, Artificial Intelligence Most Preferred Study Abroad Courses by Indian Students: Survey

According to the survey, engineering is the most preferred subject for Indian students looking to study abroad at 18 per cent, followed by computer science at 12 per cent and business studies at 11 per cent. More specifically within engineering, 24 per cent are more interested in advanced technologies, such as robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), 17 per cent in health care and 16 per cent in environment and climate change.

Further, over 78 per cent of students say the pandemic has influenced their decision on which subject to pursue abroad, reveals the survey by INTO University Partnerships. Over 1,250 Indian students took part in the survey that highlighted how the pandemic has influenced their career aspirations and led to a rise of interest in subjects such as advanced technologies, health-related studies and climate change.

The study further revealed that students’ primary motivation to study abroad is better quality education and skills provided by institutions abroad (22 per cent), followed by the belief that studying abroad will increase the possibility of living in the host country post-study (11 per cent). Similarly, students cite improved job prospects as a primary reason for studying abroad (11 per cent).

US continues to be the top destination for Indian students (31 per cent), followed by Canada (23 per cent) and the UK (17 per cent). A sizable proportion of students are also considering institutions in Asia (12 per cent), looking at these countries’ proximity and economic return.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand saw a reduced student interest in the last two years due to border closures and travel restrictions. However, the recent reopening of borders may soon cause these numbers to rise.

The findings also revealed that 35 per cent of students choose a country as their study destination based on the job prospects in that country, signifying the critical importance of career success and a strong return on investment in their study abroad decision-making. Meanwhile, 33 per cent of students choose their destination country for its higher quality of education, and 32 per cent prefer it to get the right study experience, exposure and expertise for the field they want to pursue.

