Robots to Replace Teachers? These Machines Can Now Teach Students, Clear Doubts, Conduct Assessments

Indus International School, Hyderabad, has introduced the country’s first teaching robot as part of its collaborative learning model. These robots can perform all teaching activities, claims the school. According to a leading news daily, the school has developed interactive Eagle robots and recently demonstrated its working to state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The objective of the demonstration was to explore the possibility of launching these robots in government schools. Reportedly, the robots are equipped with all teaching abilities and can teach students in classes 5 to 11 in the classroom on their own. They can even teach in over 30 different languages, clear doubts by answering and asking questions and administer an automated assessment at the end of a session. Children have the option to connect with the robot’s assessment and content via mobile phones and computers.

Speaking on the topic, Arjun Ray, the founder and CEO of Indus Trust, said, “We have always believed in education being the most powerful ‘Brahmastra’ to bridge the socio-economic gap. This motto propelled us to bring in a seamless collaboration between man and machine. Like in other domains, human intelligence blended with AI will bring a paradigm shift in imparting education.”

He went on to suggest that the humanoid robots will be helping the teacher in teaching, while the teacher will be able to develop “competencies for innovation.” Arjun believes that a young talent who will be groomed in an efficient education system like this can provide the necessary boost to our economy.

As per the report, up to 21 highly interactive Eagle Robots have been deployed at three Indus schools which are located in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune. Aparna Achanta, principal of Indus International School, Hyderabad, stated that the school is willing to provide Eagle robots to other private and government institutions across the country.

