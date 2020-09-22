RPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Librarian Grade 2 and Veterinary Officers Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The answer keys for the Librarian Grade II 2018 and Veterinary Officer 2019 exams have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer on the website official website on Tuesday. The recruitment exam was conducted by the Commission on August 2.

Candidates can download and match their responses from the answer key. Those who wish to raise objections, will be required to send their objections from September 23 to September 25 till 12 pm. They will have to send their objection online and will also be required to upload necessary documents to support their claims. Objections raised without substantiating claims will not be considered.

Students will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 100 for each question. This fee is non-refundable and should be paid online. Objections without fee will not be considered. Candidates will have to submit objections according to the model question paper available on the website of the Commission.

The model question papers of the Library Chairman Grade - Second (Language and Library Department) Scrutiny Examination 2019 and Veterinary Officer (Animal Husbandry Department) Scrutiny Examination will be available on the Commission's website.

Reviewing the claims, the Commission will make changes and will release the final answer key soon. The result of the exams will be available on the RPSC official website after the release of the final answer key.

How to check answer key online:

Step 1: Log on to RPSC official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under the News and Events tab on the right hand side of the homepage, opt for the link that reads, “Answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019” or “Answer key Librarian Grade - II 2019”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where a PDF document will open your screen

Step 4: The document will have the question numbers on the left column and the right answer on the right

Step 5: Download the answer key and match your responses.

Click here to check Veterinary Officer Screening Test 2019 answer key

To check Librarian Grade-II Screening Test 2019 answer key, click here