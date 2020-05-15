RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Friday announced the results for the Assistant Statistical Officer (planning) recruitment 2018 exam. The RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 was released by the Commission on their official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who were waiting for the RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 can also check their score via direct link.

Previously, the Commission had released Provisional List of Candidates for eligibility checking on January 3 and the verification of the documents through counselling was conducted on February 10 to February 13 and February 24.

RPSC Result 2020: how to the score for Assistant Statistical Officer exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the News and Events section an option reading “Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for Asst. Statistical Officer (Planning) 2018 (TSP)” will appear, click on it

Step 3: A PDF document will open in a new window.

Step 4: Scroll down a list of roll numbers will appear, check if your roll number is listed.

The commission has also released cut off marks of main merit for TSP and non-TSP area.

The cut off for General category in TSP area is 51.89 marks while the same for those not belonging to TSP area is 71.82.

TSP means tribal sub-plans area. 5,697 villages in Rajasthan have been declared as TSP areas by the Indian government. More than 50 per cent of the population in these villages is of the tribal people.

