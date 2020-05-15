Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link

The RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 was released by the Commission on their official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link
Image for representation.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Friday announced the results for the Assistant Statistical Officer (planning) recruitment 2018 exam. The RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 was released by the Commission on their official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who were waiting for the RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020 can also check their score via direct link.

Previously, the Commission had released Provisional List of Candidates for eligibility checking on January 3 and the verification of the documents through counselling was conducted on February 10 to February 13 and February 24.

RPSC Result 2020: how to the score for Assistant Statistical Officer exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the News and Events section an option reading “Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for Asst. Statistical Officer (Planning) 2018 (TSP)” will appear, click on it

Step 3: A PDF document will open in a new window.

Step 4: Scroll down a list of roll numbers will appear, check if your roll number is listed.

The commission has also released cut off marks of main merit for TSP and non-TSP area.

The cut off for General category in TSP area is 51.89 marks while the same for those not belonging to TSP area is 71.82.

TSP means tribal sub-plans area. 5,697 villages in Rajasthan have been declared as TSP areas by the Indian government. More than 50 per cent of the population in these villages is of the tribal people.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading