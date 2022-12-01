RPSC RAS Mains Result Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know how to Check Marks

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the result for the 2021 Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam on Wednesday, November 30. It can be checked on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RAS mains exam was conducted in two shifts on March 20 and 21. Examination centres were set up in all seven divisional district headquarters in Rajasthan. Those who have cleared the mains will be able to appear for the final interview round. Through the exam, the commission is recruiting for various Grade A and B officer posts.

RPSC RAS Mains Result: How to check results

Candidates must follow the steps carefully in order to check the results. Keep your admit card and other details handy

Step 1: Open a browser and type the name of the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the left side, you will see an active link with the text - “Click on RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021” - available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details - roll number, date of birth and captcha and click on submit

Step 4: Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result properly and keep a soft copy on your device

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also check the RPSC RAS Mains Result via direct link. You can check more related details through the official site of RPSC. RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was conducted in October, and the result was declared on November 19.

A total of 2174 candidates were shortlisted after the RAS Mains 2021 exam. The selected candidates will now appear in the interview round followed by the document verification. RPSC aims to fill a total of 988 posts through this recruitment drive.

