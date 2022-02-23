RPSC RAS Prelims Result Cancelled, Mains Likely to Postpone

The Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) preliminary exam results have been cancelled by the state high court. While deleting one disputed question, the court referred four other questions to an expert committee. The RPSC was directed to form a committee to finalize answers to the four questions, based on which the revised merit list will be declared, reported leading news daily.

The RAS mains exam has been scheduled held on February 25-26. The cancellation of the prelim exam result has brought doubt the exam will be held on not. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that the main exam will be held in a time-bound manner so that there is no delay in the recruitment process.

The RAS prelim exam was conducted on October 27 last year and the results were declared on November 19.

The single bench of Justice Mahendra Goel gave the order to cancel the result. “The final answer key issued on November 22, 2021 is quashed to the extent as stated above. Resultantly, the result declared on November 19, 2021 stands quashed. The RPSC is directed to revise the result of the preliminary examination and to prepare a fresh list of candidates eligible to appear in the mains examination accordingly," the court order stated.

Ram Pratap Saini who filed the petition on behalf of Ankit Sharma said the court had held that the first option of question number 62 of the RAS prelim exam was the correct answer.

Meanwhile, a section of candidates has been demanding the postponement of the RAS main exam. The candidates claimed that more than half of the syllabus has been changed after the prelim exam result was released.

The CM, however, said that the exam will be held on time and that the demands are not rational. “A slight change in curriculum is valid to suit the present circumstances. The newly added topics are related to old subjects and most of the syllabus is still the same," Gehlot added.

In a letter, the minister said that postponing the exam is not in favor of most candidates adding that it is necessary to keep a 90 to 100 days gap between prelims and mains which will get extended if the RAS mains is postponed.

