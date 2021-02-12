RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know The Details Here

Notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Testing Officer and Superintendent Garden has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday, February 11. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post cando so on or before March 16, 2021, through the prescribed format. The online application for the RPSC Recruitment 2021posts will start from February 17, 2021. However, the date for the exam and release of RPSC Recruitment 2021Admit Card have not yet been declared yet, but is expected to be notified soon. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to know the details and go through the notification by clicking on the link --https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The recruitment is for 4 posts for Assistant Testing Officer and 1 for Superintendent Garden.

RPSC Recruitment 2021:Educational qualification

The educational qualification required for the post of Assistant Testing Officer is M.Sc. in Geology or M.Sc. in Chemistry along with two years of experience in testing of soils/aggregates etc. in case of either M.Sc. Geology or M.Sc. Chemistry.

Whereas, for the post of Superintendent Garden, one needs to have a degree of B.Sc. (Agri.) with Horticulture as a special subject and should also possess two years experience in ornamental gardens. Also, the candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Recruitment 2021:Age Limit

The age limit for RPSC Recruitment 2021 is between 21 to 40 years. Also, according to government norms, there will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

RPSC Recruitment 2021:Dates

Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply online betweenFebruary 17 and March 16, 2021. They are also advised to take a printout of the online application after submission for future reference.

RPSC Recruitment 2021:Application fee

The application fee for RPSC Recruitment 2021 for general category and other statesis Rs 350. While for OBC / BC, it is Rs 250 and for SC / ST, the fee is Rs 150.