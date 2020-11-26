RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for the post of school lecturer (sanskrit edu) 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination are advised to visit the commission’s website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check the cut off marks and download the results of the examination online.

The RPSC has released separate notices along with the cut off marks and results of six subjects on November 26. The result has been published with respect to the examinations conducted on August 4 and 6 earlier this year. Results for some subjects have been declared. These are grammar, literature, English, Hindi, History, and general grammar.

The public service commission of Rajasthan has released a provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking. According to the RPSC norms, a final merit list will be published only after the documents submitted by the shortlisted candidates have been verified. This document verification process is set to take place as part of the counselling process. In order to book themselves for the vacant positions, candidates must bring along their application forms alongside the documents.

RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020: Follow these steps to download the result -