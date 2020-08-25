RPSC Senior Teacher 2018 Result: Grade II Marks Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

After a long wait, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has finally announced the marks of RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 (TSP and Non- TSP) on Monday, August 24. All the candidates who had appeared for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 can check their result on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC has announced the result and marks of Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 for subjects including Sanskrit, Science, English, Hindi, Social Science, Maths, Sindhi, Punjabi and Urdu. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had invited applications for filling the post of Senior Teacher in May 2018. A total of 640 posts were announced for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 (TSP and Non- TSP).

Before checking their RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II marks, candidates are advised to keep a few details handy, including name, subject name, roll number, DOB, and password.

Steps to check RPSC Senior Teacher 2018 Result

Step 1: Visit the official page of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the results section

Step 3: On the new page, select the examination you want to view the result for

Step 4: The marks for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the marks for different subjects, as given

You can also check your RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 marks using the direct link given here rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/results

For recruitment to the RPSC 2nd grade teacher, a candidate is required to appear in two papers. Paper 1 consists of general knowledge questions, which is common for all the candidates. Paper 2 is the subject paper for which the candidate has opted in the application form.