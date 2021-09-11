RPSC SI Exam 2021: Four Pairs of Trains to Have Extra Coaches for Students

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct its exam from September 13 to 15 to hire sub-inspectors and platoon commanders in the Home department. Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam and will also travel by train to other cities to reach their examination centres. Keeping this in mind, the Railways has decided to increase the passenger capacity temporarily. The North Western Railway zone has ordered eight extra coaches for four pairs of trains that will run across Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer.

North Western Railway Zone’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, said two 2nd chair car coaches will be added to each of four pairs of trains.

Trains no. 02991/02992, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City Special, will be equipped with two more 2nd chair car coaches from September 13-15.

Similarly, two more chair car coaches will be added to trains no. 09617/09618, Madar Jn-Udaipur City-Madar Jn Special. This special train frequents passengers between Udaipur and Madar junction in Ajmer.

The third pair of trains is 09733/09734, Jaipur-Marwar Jn-Jaipur Special. This train runs between Jaipur and Marwar junction in Pali district. For the comfort of students appearing for RPSC SI exams, the railways will be adding two 2nd chair car coaches to the train.

The last pair of trains to get additional temporary coaches is 09721/09722, Jaipur-Udaipur City-Jaipur Special. Both Udaipur and Jaipur are sprawling cities of Rajasthan.

While the exams are just a few days away, several students have requested the RPSC to postpone the exams, saying they did not get proper time for preparation. The protesting students have also managed to trend #PostponeRAJSIexam on Twitter. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been tagged in dozens of tweets.

